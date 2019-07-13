  • Do you recognize them? Video shows men breaking into cars in busy strip mall

    By: Justin Wilfon

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Over the last few months, Channel 2 Action News has reported on persistent car break-ins in Buckhead. 

    Now, Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon has obtained video that police say shows suspects casing a parking lot right across from a hospital many of you have visited.

    The break-ins happened Wednesday in the parking lot of the CVS across from Piedmont Hospital on Peachtree Road.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Ross Piper showed Wilfon the shattered glass in his front seat after the break-in.    

    "Just wow, nobody ever thinks it's going to happen to them, right?" Piper said. “He breaks the window with a crow bar, dives in.”

    The two things he is concerned about that were inside his car, TONIGHT AT 11 on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories