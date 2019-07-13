Do you recognize them? Video shows men breaking into cars in busy strip mall

ATLANTA - Over the last few months, Channel 2 Action News has reported on persistent car break-ins in Buckhead.
Now, Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon has obtained video that police say shows suspects casing a parking lot right across from a hospital many of you have visited.
The break-ins happened Wednesday in the parking lot of the CVS across from Piedmont Hospital on Peachtree Road.
Ross Piper showed Wilfon the shattered glass in his front seat after the break-in.
"Just wow, nobody ever thinks it's going to happen to them, right?" Piper said. “He breaks the window with a crow bar, dives in.”
