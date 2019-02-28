  • Buckhead to host town hall on crime issues

    By: Lauren Pozen

    BUCKHEAD, Ga. - Mayor Keisha Bottoms is hosting a town hall for Buckhead residents Thursday night -- and escalating crime is expected to be a hot topic.

    The Buckhead Council of Neighbors Town Hall is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at the Atlanta History Center.

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen was in Buckhead, where people who live in the area said they plan to tell Bottoms that they need a larger police presence in public spaces, as well as in their neighborhoods. 

    Residents cite several recent thefts including $10 million worth of jewelry that was recently stolen from Icebox Diamonds and Watches.

    Pozen spoke to former mayoral candidate Mary Norwood about why the meeting is so important to Buckhead residents. 

