Buckhead to host town hall on crime issues

BUCKHEAD, Ga. - Mayor Keisha Bottoms is hosting a town hall for Buckhead residents Thursday night -- and escalating crime is expected to be a hot topic.
The Buckhead Council of Neighbors Town Hall is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at the Atlanta History Center.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen was in Buckhead, where people who live in the area said they plan to tell Bottoms that they need a larger police presence in public spaces, as well as in their neighborhoods.
Residents cite several recent thefts including $10 million worth of jewelry that was recently stolen from Icebox Diamonds and Watches.
Series of town halls @KeishaBottoms kicks off tonight in Buckhead @630 @ATLHistCenter I've been speaking w/ my contacts say expected to be standing room only. Crime expected to be a hot topic. Most recently, $10 MILLION worth of jewels stolen from Icebox, other crimes too. pic.twitter.com/hn6cFRNQZA— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) February 28, 2019
Pozen spoke to former mayoral candidate Mary Norwood about why the meeting is so important to Buckhead residents.
We're working to learn if crime has increased in the area and getting reactions from neighbors, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
