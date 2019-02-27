ATLANTA - Authorities have made another drug bust at the Atlanta airport, and this one is pretty significant.
Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Aaron Diamant has learned the bust happened Friday evening at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents told Diamant they busted a guy with a kilo of heroin valued around $200,000.
"It really is, it's a huge deal. To get a kilogram of heroin off the streets is unbelievable," said Atlanta CBP Area Port Director Carey Davis.
The suspect was a man in his 30s from Guatemala.
This is the second major drug bust in the last week at the airport.
Just last week we told you about a bust that included 3 pounds of cocaine. The same team that made that bust was responsible for this one.
