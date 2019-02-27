  • Feds make biggest drug bust in 12 months at Atlanta airport

    By: Aaron Diamant

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Authorities have made another drug bust at the Atlanta airport, and this one is pretty significant.

    Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Aaron Diamant has learned the bust happened Friday evening at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents told Diamant they busted a guy with a kilo of heroin valued around $200,000.

    "It really is, it's a huge deal. To get a kilogram of heroin off the streets is unbelievable," said Atlanta CBP Area Port Director Carey Davis.

    The suspect was a man in his 30s from Guatemala. 

    So how exactly did they make the bust? How did it all go down? We’ll explain in an exclusive report, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.

    This is the second major drug bust in the last week at the airport.

    Just last week we told you about a bust that included 3 pounds of cocaine. The same team that made that bust was responsible for this one.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories