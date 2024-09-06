Democratic lawmakers want Gov. Kemp to call special session to vote on gun safety

ATLANTA — Some Georgia Democratic lawmakers are demanding more action on gun safety, and they want Gov. Brian Kemp to call a special session.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was at the State Capitol where Kemp insists now is the time for mourning, not politics.

“Bring them down here right now. All of them. Where are they?” one woman could be heard shouting during the news conference.

Angry parents interrupted Georgia State Democrats as they held a news conference demanding more gun control and gun safety legislation in the wake of the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School.

They were angry that no Republicans were there and that there were copycat threats made to other schools in metro Atlanta.

“This is our state. This is our legislature. This is our children,” said Alpharetta resident Stella Garcia.

The Democrats pointed out that only one of their gun control measures made it out of the Georgia House. It gave tax incentives for people to buy safe storage devices for firearms, so children wouldn’t have easy access to guns. But, that died in the Senate.

“I think safe storage, in a very concrete and obvious, you know, and easy to understand way, could’ve prevented this tragedy,” said Michelle Au, State Rep. (D-Johns Creek).

In a statement, Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones pointed out that the general assembly added $105 million to beef up school safety.

“I am for all rational ideas that might help solve this problem. I will continue to fight for the resources to do whatever is necessary to protect our kids,” Jones said.

But Atlanta Democratic lawmaker Saira Draper says what they’re doing is not nearly enough.

“This is no way to live. It is not something we accept, and Georgians demand change now,” Draper said.

The Governor’s Office issued a statement, too, saying now is the time for investigation and to mourn those we’ve lost, not the time for politics.

