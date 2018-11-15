Delta tells passenger they had no trace of him on flight from Atlanta to San Antonio

ATLANTA - An Atlanta man tells Channel 2 Action News is raising security concerns after he said he flew to San Antonio and the airline had no record of him being on the flight.
The passenger, asking not to be identified, told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon he became suspicious that something was wrong when he went to check in online for his flight home and the system wouldn’t let him. That’s when he called Delta.
The airline told the man that he was a no show on his flight to San Antonio, so they canceled his return flight. Delta eventually rebooked the man.
The airline confirmed to Wilfon that the man’s story is correct.
