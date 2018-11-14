ATLANTA - Before you leave your home for work or school today, you'll need to grab your umbrella. Much more rain is on the way for later today.
A Flood Watch went into effect at 4 a.m. Wednesday for much of Georgia.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said that a strong area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will move north into Georgia, bringing heavy rain. That will lead to a possibility of flooding.
An additional 2-3 inches of rain is possible many areas through Thursday morning.
"At times, we're going to see some very heavy rain -- as much as two to three inches possible between this afternoon and early tomorrow," Minton said.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: This watch is now through 7am Thursday. Habersham and Rabun counties are in an Areal Flood Watch. 2"-3" of additional rain could fall between now and Thursday morning leading to flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/AHkqgxTIos— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) November 14, 2018
Areas already seeing flooding
On Channel 2 Action News at 4, Severe Weather Team 2 Brian Monahan showed us the impact of Monday's heavy rain.
The Etowah River in Bartow County has risen to the point where signs are half-submerged in water.
Another area affected by flooding was the Bishops Mill neighborhood in Cartersville.
When Monahan went back to visit Tuesday, the water was gone and one resident said clogged storm drains were cleared overnight.
