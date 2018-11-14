Rain causes nearly 200,000 gallons of sewage to spill into Forsyth County creek

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - As metro Atlanta prepares for another round of heavy rain Wednesday, some areas are still being impacted by the last few days’ rainfall.
There was a sewage spill at a manhole near Carolene Way in Cumming Monday.
The spill was an estimated 188,000 gallons of a mixture of stormwater and wastewater and entered Big Creek near the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility, county officials said.
The Forsyth County Water and Sewer Department was notified at 9:30 p.m. and the overflow was stopped at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach saw contractors testing water and taking samples from Big Creek at Fowler Park in south Forsyth County Wednesday morning.
Contractor out testing water and taking samples in Big Creek at Fowler Park in South Forsyth County after major sewage spill of almost 200,000 gallons leaked into water (blamed on the heavy rain) LIVE report coming up at noon pic.twitter.com/9TJoB7h0uo— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) November 14, 2018
Gehlbach found signs posted about the spill, the greenway closed to the public and a contractor for the county out Wednesday morning taking samples of the water, above and below the spill site.
“It’s a sewer spill, so you got to test for fecal coliform, E. coli, that kind of stuff. With all this rain we’ve gotten the past couple of days, it just rose up, got clogged up and came out of the ground and here it is in the creek,” Seth George said.
