North Fulton County residents concerned about continued flooding

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The rain just does not seem to be letting up and all that water needs somewhere to go.
Most of metro Atlanta is under a flood watch until Thursday at 7 a.m.
The biggest concern is for people who live along creeks and rivers.
We’ll show you the areas that flooded Tuesday and are at risk for flooding as more rain comes today, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
[RELATED: Heavy rain causes 5 major sewage spills in DeKalb County]
Channel 2 Action News was there as water rushed across a path along the Chattahoochee River in North Fulton County Tuesday.
An additional 2-3 inches of rain is possible many areas through Thursday morning.
"At times, we're going to see some very heavy rain -- as much as two to three inches possible between this afternoon and early tomorrow," Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}