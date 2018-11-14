Police are investigating a stabbing reported at Jonesboro High School in Clayton County.
Student witnesses told Channel 2’s Tom Regan, who is at the scene, that a fight behind the school led to the stabbing.
The Clayton County Fire Department confirmed to Channel 2 the student was transported to the hospital with non-critical injuries.
The students said that the teen who committed the stabbing doesn't attend Jonesboro High and has not been found.
We've obtained cell phone video of high school fight that led to stabbing on campus, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
The Clayton County School District confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a fight involving four students happened before school started.
"As a result of the incident, one student was injured and as a precaution, the school was placed under a soft lock down. At no time were other students in danger and the school administrators have prepared a notice to send home to parents and guardians informing them of this matter," the district said in a response.
BREAKING: Police investigate reported stabbing of student at Jonesboro High School In Clayton County. Live report at noon. pic.twitter.com/LST8ebk7No— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) November 14, 2018
