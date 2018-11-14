ATLANTA - Gov.Nathan Deal isn't holding back his thoughts about the ongoing saga involving the race for Georgia governor.
When Channel 2's Richard Elliot asked him about it, he said she was only a spectator but added that if there are any problems with the elections, he thinks Georgia should address them, not the federal courts.
It was a confusing morning at the state Capitol as Stacey Abrams supporters and Democratic leaders had some difficulty coordinating their news conferences.
However, they said that was nothing compared to the confusion some voters had during the election.
They want more ballots counted and believe Abrams is close to forcing a runoff.
Brian Kemp’s people sent Elliot an email about an hour ago reiterating their belief that the election is over. They believe Kemp won and they are accusing Abrams’ people of reporting fake vote totals and of holding desperate news conferences.
When it comes to this election, right now there’s no end in sight.
