0 Judge to make potentially significant ruling on Georgia absentee ballots

ATLANTA - A judge will make a major decision today in the vote counting that could impact the election in Georgia.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones said he hopes to decide by noon Wednesday if Georgia counties statewide will be required to count absentee ballots even if voters failed to include their date of birth or provisional ballots cast out of county.

Jones declined to delay Tuesday's deadline for counties to verify election results. Gwinnett County is one of a few counties that has not yet certified their votes. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Greg Bluestein reports that the county will certify on Thursday.

Jones questioned voters from the Republican Party of Georgia and Secretary of State’s office whether voters would be harmed by uneven implementation of guidance from the Secretary of State’s office regarding absentee ballots.

Only Gwinnett is under court order to count ballots with missing birth dates. The judge also questioned whether it was practical to require provisional votes cast outside the county where a person resides to still be counted.

Stacey Abrams’ campaign and the Georgia Democratic Party argued they should. The Republican Party, Secretary of State and an attorney representing Gwinnett County said there are not processes that exist to prevent voter fraud if that rule is changed.

The lawsuit, filed Sunday, asked the court to require absentee ballots rejected for “arbitrary” reasons, such as a mistake in a birth date or missing information, to be counted. As many as 2,000 ballots were dismissed because of such problems.

