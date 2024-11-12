Delta flight from Atlanta diverted to Mississippi over ‘reported odor’ on board

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a Delta flight from Atlanta headed to Houston was diverted to Mississippi over an odor on board.

According to Flightaware.com, Delta Flight 1572 left Atlanta around 12:45 p.m. and landed just after 1 p.m. in Jackson.

Nearly 200 people were on board the flight.

In a statement from the airline, Delta said it is still trying to “determine the cause of the reported odor.”

The flight was expected to depart Jackson around 5 p.m. and finish its flight to Houston-George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

