Delta expands in-flight menu after spoiled food served to two dozen passengers

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines had a flight from Detroit to Amsterdam make an unscheduled stop early Wednesday morning after 24 people were served spoiled food.

As a result of the incident, the airline said they would be making adjustments to their in-flight menu.

According to previous reports by WABC and USA Today, the flight was diverted to New York’s JFK Airport at around 4 a.m.

The emergency landing was made after the airline company spoke to medical experts. When the plane landed, 10 crew members and 14 passengers were examined, but all refused medical help, according to WNBC.

The company released a statement after explaining what happened:

“Delta flight 126 from Detroit to Amsterdam diverted to New York’s JFK early Wednesday morning after it was discovered that a portion of the in-flight meal service was spoiled. Medical crews were on-site to meet the aircraft and treat any affected passengers and crew members. Delta teams will immediately work to gather information into how this incident occurred. This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels.”

On Friday, Delta confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they were making changes to what they’re serving for their in-flight meals.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Delta teams had proactively adjusted our in-flight meal service on a number of international flights on Wednesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 4. For your background, the pasta-only option was being served to Main Cabin customers on about 75 international flights and today (July 5), we will begin to offer additional options,” the company said in a statement.

Delta Air Lines has not yet released the additional menu options they’ll be adding to their in-flight food offerings.

