Person walking across highway dead after being hit by car, run over by 3 more

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A person walking across a Coweta County road is dead after being hit by a car, then run over by three more.

The accident happened around 12:52 a.m. Friday morning on SR 154 near milepost 8. The Georgia State Patrol said the first car hit the person, then drove away without trying to help or calling law enforcement.

Because of the poor lighting conditions on the road, the person was hit by three more cars as he or she lay on the road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified. It’s unclear whether the other cars stayed at the scene. Troopers have not given a description of the first vehicle involved.

The Georgia State Patrol is reconstructing the crash.

