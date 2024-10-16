Delta Air Lines giving the inside of their planes a full makeover

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is debuting a new look for the interior of their cabins later this fall ahead of its 100-year anniversary.

The changes include updated seating and lighting and a transition from Delta’s blue color scheme to a navy and dark gray with red accents.

The new cabins will be featured on narrowbody Boeing 757s later this fall and then on widebody Airbus A350s in early 2025.

“As we embark on our next century of flying, this refreshed cabin interior infuses utility with beauty to create an atmosphere that feels fresh, elevated, and timeless while reflecting our customers’ evolving tastes and expectations,” said Mauricio Parise, Vice President – Customer Experience Design.

Delta says they are focusing on the “moment of deceleration” by making the cabin seem more spacious and open with warm lighting and memory foam seats on widebody aircrafts.

Over the next few years, every aircraft in the fleet will get the upgrades.

Take a look at all the changes in the gallery below.

