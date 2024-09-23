Death investigation underway near busy midtown Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA — A death investigation is underway in the heart of midtown Atlanta on Monday morning.
Officers initially responded to a person down call on Spring Street and found someone dead. The address is near a Shell Gas Station off 14th Street.
Police have not identified the person who died or a cause of death.
Officers cleared the area at around 10 a.m. on Monday
