Metro Atlanta seeing record heat as fall begins

ATLANTA — It may be fall, but metro Atlanta is still experiencing that summer heat.
Sunday was the first official day of fall and it ended up breaking a heat record for Sept. 22.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said Sunday’s high of 97 surpassed the previous record of 95 degrees set in 1940.
On Monday, Monahan expects the high temperature to reach 94, which would tie the previous recorded high for Sept. 23.
If you think this has been a hotter year than normal, you are not imagining things.
So far, there have been 70 days of at least 90 degrees this year, according to Monahan.
In 2023, there were 59 days of at least 90 degrees. On average, the area gets about 47 days of at least 90 degrees.
Luckily, relief is coming in the form of as cooler and rainy temperatures starting on Wednesday.
