Former President Donald Trump to campaign in Georgia this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Former President Donald Trump is returning to Georgia this week to discuss the tax code and US manufacturing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The former president announced Sunday that he will deliver remarks on the tax code outlining his plan to lower taxes for business owners and highlight the importance of buying American-made goods for the economy.

The event will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Johnny Mercer Theatre in Savannah. The event will begin at 1 p.m.

For ticket information, click here.

The Republican presidential candidate’s visit comes days after Vice President Kamala Harris visited Atlanta and days after being targeted in an assassination attempt.

TRENDING STORIES:

After the former president wraps up in Savannah, he and Vice Presidential nominee, Sen. JD Vance will host a Get Out the Vote Rally in Flowery Branch on Thursday, Sept. 26.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. at The Venue at Friendship Springs.

Ticket information for the rally can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

GA First Lady Kemp holds pet adoption event at governor's mansion

©2024 Cox Media Group