Fulton Co. mother shot while sleeping, searching for answers, accountability

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — On August 16, Anisa Herbert woke up to the sounds of gunshots as her boyfriend pulled her off their bed and into cover.

“I felt a burning in my foot, and that’s when I said, ‘I’m hit,’” Herbert said.

A bullet fired from outside her home had flown through the wall and hit her in the foot.

“I never thought this would happen to me. Not in my bed while I sleep,” Herbert said “I could have not woken up that day.”

A police report found more than a dozen shell casings on a nearby street corner in Herbert’s Fairburn neighborhood. They also found bullet holes in multiple homes, most seemingly aimed at the master bedrooms on the second floor.

“I haven’t felt safe since then because nobody knows. Who did it, where it came from nothing, there are just no answers to nothing,” Herbert said.

In the month that has followed, the feeling has not yet returned to her foot. Herbert says she has been unable to return to her job as a nurse because she cannot be on her feet for long periods.

However, she is frustrated at the lack of answers on who shot at the homes.

She says despite more than a dozen shots being fired, no one has come forward saying they saw the shooter. She says neighborhood security told her that they left at 11 pm that night.

She also said that security footage that may have been caught by the neighborhood’s clubhouse (right across the street from the scene) was overwritten before it was handed over to police.

South Fulton police say they are still investigating the incident. The complex did not respond to a request for comment when Channel 2 Action News reached out on Sunday afternoon.

