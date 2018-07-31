Deadly shooting started as possible gun sale, source says

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta.
We're talking to police about the possible motive for live updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Police tell Channel 2's Darryn Moore the shooting happened inside a house on 8th Street early Tuesday morning.
Atlanta police said it apparently started as a gun sale.
Officers got a call of shots fired inside a home.
One person was dead when they arrived.
According to what witnesses told investigators, a man came to the house to buy guns.
At point one during the transaction, the buyer pulled out his own gun and tried to rob the seller.
The seller overpowered him, took the gun and killed the man, police said.
