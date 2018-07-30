You'll likely see these creepy fall web worms earlier this year

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - You'll likely see those spooky cobwebs in trees much earlier this year than others.
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen learned that the mild winter may have contributed to an earlier appearance of fall web worms -- the caterpillars that build creepy looking bags that look like big spider webs in trees.
They can defoliate a tree if there are enough of them.
We're talking to an agriculture expert about what you should do if you see them on your trees, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Don’t be afraid. It won’t hurt you. 4pm pic.twitter.com/UhOhbc7mAK— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) July 30, 2018
