Convicted murderer leaves courthouse before verdict is read

    ATLANTA - A man convicted of murder on Friday ran from the Fulton County Courthouse before the verdict could be read.

    Verlaine Laguerre, 26, was found guilty in the killing of Matthew Hardeman, who was 19 at the time of his death. 

    On October 15, 2011, Hardeman and Laguerre got into a physical fist fight outside Hardeman’s Lakewood Terrace home in southeast Atlanta and then took off. 

    Shortly after the fight, Laguerre came back and shot Hardeman. He then took off but was eventually arrested. 

    After a long legal battle, Laguerre was convicted of Hardeman’s murder on Friday and sentenced to life in prison, plus 5 years. 

    The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said Laguerre whereabouts are unknown at this time. 

