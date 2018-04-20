  • Person in serious condition after shooting along I-20

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that happened along Interstate 20.

    The incident happened in the westbound lanes of I-20 near Columbia Drive. 

    Investigators said one person was shot and has moderate to severe injuries. 

    Two lanes were closed to traffic, according to the Triple Team Traffic.

    Stay with WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Person in serious condition after shooting along I-20

  • Headline Goes Here

    Popular wing restaurant fails health inspection … partly because of cockroaches

  • Headline Goes Here

    At least 7 bus drivers fired over DeKalb schools 'sick out'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man beaten to death at DeKalb County motel, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Student drop-offs could be delayed 60-90 minutes after DeKalb bus…