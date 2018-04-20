Person in serious condition after shooting along I-20

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that happened along Interstate 20.
The incident happened in the westbound lanes of I-20 near Columbia Drive.
Investigators said one person was shot and has moderate to severe injuries.
Two lanes were closed to traffic, according to the Triple Team Traffic.
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Police Activity: I-20./wb past I-285; (exit 67); two right lanes are blocked; delays; https://t.co/kTgeaYu0Zi; #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/Mz3oyStQmc— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) April 20, 2018
Stay with WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}