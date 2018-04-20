0 Popular wing restaurant fails health inspection … partly because of cockroaches

DEKLAB COUNTY, Ga. - A local franchise restaurant very popular for its wings has failed a health inspection … partly because of cockroaches.

The American Deli on North Hairston Road in DeKalb County failed with a 63 on Tuesday.

Some customers had no idea about the failing score because the current score wasn’t posted when Channel 2 Action News went there Thursday.

Customer Laura Soto told Channel 2’s Carol Sbarge that the food is OK, and she said she didn’t know what the current score was because it wasn’t on the wall.

The health inspector noted in the report that there was a live cockroach in the dining room. There were also dead roaches under the drink dispenser.

Customer Edward Smith said he doesn’t want to be drinking roach juice.

When Sbarge went to that American Deli she was told the manager wasn’t there, but Lee Changek called her.

Changek said he was brought in a month ago by the person in charge of this franchise location.

“I noticed right away there were serious problems and put into action a renovation of the restaurant. That is happening right now,” Changek said.

He also asked the DeKalb County Health Department to train all employees on food safety practices. That happened this week.

Smith said he expects much better than a 63 at a franchise restaurant and hopes they do better on the re-inspection. We’ll keep you posted on how they do.

