    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for much of the day, but a weather system is heading our way.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected across north Georgia from Sunday through Tuesday.

    "Showers begin developing on Sunday thanks to a developing wedge,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said. “That wedge, plus a slow-moving weather system to our west will cause widespread rain, heavy at times, through Tuesday.”

    According to Nitz, the rain should really help clear the pollen from the air for a few days.

    “We’re watching the increased flooding potential from Sunday into Tuesday as a widespread 2 to 4 inches are possible, with locally higher amounts,” Walls said. 

