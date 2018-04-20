ATLANTA - Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for much of the day, but a weather system is heading our way.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected across north Georgia from Sunday through Tuesday.
"Showers begin developing on Sunday thanks to a developing wedge,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said. “That wedge, plus a slow-moving weather system to our west will cause widespread rain, heavy at times, through Tuesday.”
According to Nitz, the rain should really help clear the pollen from the air for a few days.
“We’re watching the increased flooding potential from Sunday into Tuesday as a widespread 2 to 4 inches are possible, with locally higher amounts,” Walls said.
