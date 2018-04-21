Firefighters save woman from burning home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A local woman is hailing Clayton County firefighters after they saved her from her burning home.
Clayton County fire said a homeowner along Blackfoot Trail in Jonesboro called them from the bathroom of her house saying her home was on fire.
We're speaking with firefighters about the rescue and getting the latest on the condition of the victim, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
Authorities say she had fallen asleep when the fire started, and she was woken when her house started filling up with smoke.
The woman gave firefighters directions to where she was in the house. When they found the woman, she was unconscious and was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.
The woman's husband is also a firefighter with the East Point Fire Department. He was not at home at the time of the fire.
