Convicted felon with over 50 arrest cycles caught on video shooting pistol in Atlanta parking lot

ATLANTA — A convicted felon is back behind bars after he was caught on camera firing shots into the air.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On July 1, officers were called to Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta regarding a man shooting a gun in public. The man was spotted by citizens discharging several pistol rounds in the air.

When police arrived, they interviewed several witnesses who had seen the shooting. APD said they found multiple shell casings and were able to get a description of the suspect.

TRENDING STORIES:

While searching the neighborhood, authorities found a man, matching the suspect’s description. The man was later identified as Kevin Gunn. Gunn told APD he was shooting at someone in a white vehicle who he claimed shot at him first.

When police watched the surveillance video, they said officers found no evidence of other suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

According to APD, Gunn is a convicted felon with more than 50 arrest cycles. He was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Funeral held for family killed in plane crash

©2024 Cox Media Group