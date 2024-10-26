Construction worker murdered outside Atlanta home he was building

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Saturday morning.

Officers say they were called to a home on Cascade Place near Allegheny Street and Cascade Road just before 11:30 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They found a man dead from several gunshot wounds when they got there.

The victim’s father spoke with Channel 2 Action News and said his 23-year-old son was a construction worker helping build homes in the area. He did not share his son’s name.

TRENDING STORIES:

He says his son was at work in the basement of one of the homes when two men broke into his truck. His son came outside and saw the men and that’s when they shot him several times and ran off.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group