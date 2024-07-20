Community coming together to support family of mom found dead at MARTA station

ATLANTA — The community is coming together to support the family of a woman found dead in her car at a MARTA station on Friday.

Chanell Crosby, 35, was found at the West End MARTA station on Lee Street days after her family reported her missing on Sunday.

Police said she left her home with her boyfriend, Jamal Harvey, on Sunday to go to Macon, and that was the last time her family heard from her.

According to a family member, Harvey spoke to Crosby’s friends but claimed to not know where she was. He said he left her in middle Georgia but didn’t say where.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for her burial and to support her three children.

Police have not provided any updates on Crosby’s death.

They have also not commented on any possible suspects.

