Ga. man holds escaped inmate at gunpoint until deputies arrive to arrest him

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate who escaped during his work detail earlier this week is back in custody thanks to a man protecting his property and family.

Bruce Douglas Partin Jr., 39, walked away from his work detail in Towns County on Monday afternoon. He’d been working at the county dump.

On Thursday afternoon, someone called 911 saying they had spotted Partin in his orange jail uniform.

A few hours later, Steven Kirby, who lives in the same area as the 911 caller, when his Labradoodle named Odie began barking at someone outside the house.

Kirby got a gun and went outside where he saw Partin and ordered him to the ground. He held Partin at gunpoint while his wife called 911.

Deputies came and took Partin back into custody.

Kirby told investigators that he would do anything to protect his family and property.

“There’s a new lawman looking over things up on Fodder Creek, Steven Kirby and his faithful K-9 Labradoodle Odie,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.

Partin was initially charged with two counts of burglary, theft by taking, probation violation and drug charges. It’s unclear what new charges he will face.

