College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at Mercedes Benz Stadium sells out

ATLANTA — The College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at Mercedes Benz Stadium has officially sold out.

This is the first year of college football’s new playoff format, which now includes a 12-team field.

“We are certainly looking forward to an electric, sold-out atmosphere as we usher in the new expanded playoff era,” said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan. “The 12-team format will open new opportunities for teams, players and fans, and there is no better place to do that than Atlanta, the Capital of College Football.”

The last time a College Football Playoff game was held at the stadium was back in 2022 when eventual National Champion No. 1 Georgia beat Ohio State in a thrilling semifinal matchup.

The potential teams in this matchup will be announced when the postseason bracket is released by the College Football Playoff committee on Dec. 8.

Although the exact teams are unclear, the matchup will feature one of the top seeds against the winner of an on-campus first-round matchup.

The game will kick off on New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. ET.

