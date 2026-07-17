City official responds to Atlanta Fire Rescue’s removal from accreditation website

ATLANTA — For the last week, Channel 2 Action News has been looking into whether the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department still has its accreditation. That’s after the station received multiple calls from fire industry sources who questioned it.

Now we’re getting more insight into this issue.

A fire department spokesperson told Channel 2’s Tom Jones last week and this week the department still has its accreditation.

Accreditation means the department is operating at the highest industry standards and is overseen by the Center for Public Safety Excellence, or CPSE.

CPSE awards accreditation through its Commission on Fire Accreditation International branch.

Once again, Jones reached out to the fire department last week and was told it still has its accreditation.

He reached out again today after more rumblings and after it was noticed Atlanta’s Fire Department wasn’t listed on CPSE’s website.

Late Friday afternoon, a senior city official gave us this statement: “Questions have been raised regarding portions of AFRD’s 2024 voluntary accreditation self-assessment. And are being addressed through CPSE’s established review and appeals process. AFRD should have never been taken off said website and the facts will speak for themselves in the coming days. Under CPSE procedures, AFRD’s accreditation remains in effect throughout the appeals process.”

So it sounds like the fire department is appealing some sort of decision from CPSE regarding its accreditation.

Jones reached out to CPSE last week and today and hasn’t heard back.

He also reached out to the union that represents the firefighters. There was no return call there, either.

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