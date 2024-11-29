City of Atlanta trash pickup times pushed back for Thanksgiving

ATLANTA — For many, the Thanksgiving holiday is a time of family, friends and a whole bunch of food.

That usually means cooking, extra dishes and, if you’re not in the mood to clean up as much after such a feast, disposable plates and silverware.

While those items can quickly stuff a garbage bag or three, Atlanta residents who normally see their track get picked up on Thursdays will have to wait a little longer to empty their cans.

Atlanta officials announced that for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Department of Public Works would not be collecting garbage, recycling, yard trimmings or other bulk items on Thursday.

“As a result, all collection services will be delayed by one day on both Thursday and Friday,” officials said. “Residents whose regular collection day is Friday should place their carts curbside by 7 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, for service.”

Regular waste collection is expected to go back to normal on Dec. 2.

If you need help with a trash-related issue, you can call Atlanta by dialing 311 or download the Atlanta Solid Waste mobile app for collection schedules.

