CDC announces Salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry

ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced a Salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry.

Seven people in six states have gotten sick from Salmonella infections.

The CDC says backyard poultry, like chickens and ducks, can carry Salmonella even if they look healthy and clean.

You can get sick from touching your backyard poultry, or anything in their environment, and then touching your mouth or food and swallowing the germs.

Health officials recommend that you always wash your hands for 20 seconds after touching birds, their supplies, or collecting eggs.

They say to use a pair of dedicated shoes or boots to tend to the birds, and do not wear them inside your house.

You should not let children younger than five years old touch the birds or anything in the area where they live.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, a fever, and stomach cramps somewhere between six hours and six days after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Children younger than five, adults age 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.

Two people have gotten sick in Missouri, and one person has gotten sick in Florida, Illinois, Wisconsin, South Dakota, and Utah.

