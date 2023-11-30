Buyers beware: Skyrocketing SEC Championship ticket prices brings out scammers

ATLANTA — Saturday’s SEC Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama is sold out, but there are many resale tickets available online for the epic rematch of the two college football titans.

“I’m shocked how many tickets there are for resale. Because it’s a drive-in game for both teams’ fans. It’s holding up ticket prices,” said Channel 2′s Consumer Advisor Clark Howard.

A quick check of Ticketmaster showed resale tickets priced at hundreds of dollars and some over $1,000.

Howard says if you’re buying resale tickets, stick to the larger ticket sites that are verified.

”When you buy the tickets, buy only from a site that guarantees that if the tickets turn out to be counterfeit, or not accepted, you will get a full refund,” said Howard.

The consumer advisor also says most larger ticket resale sites offer the option to see the full prices upfront, including tacked on fees.

He said you usually can just click on the “filters” tab, and switch to “see full ticket prices including all fees.”

“The junk fees vary by the site and the tickets you’re looking at so you always want to find that magic button that is all fees included. That way you know the real price you’re paying,” said Howard.

He also said you should avoid buying tickets on websites that do not guarantee their authenticity, like Craigslist.

“Craigslist is completely the wild west and I would stay away from it,” said Howard.

The Southeastern Conference also has its’ own ticket exchange for resale tickets. Only digital tickets are accepted at the game, which kicks off at 4 p.m.

