Ga. man throws hot grease at Popeyes employee. Now, he’ll spend 3 years in prison

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia man will spend three years in prison after he threw hot grease at an employee of a Popeyes restaurant, Macon.com reports.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jordan Alexander Duncan, 25, pled guilty to aggravated battery after prosecutors said he walked into the chicken chain in Macon in 2021 to pick up his last paycheck.

TRENDING STORIES:

When Duncan got to the restaurant, he dipped a pot in the fryer and threw grease on another employee, Kelvin Early, who ended up with second and third-degree burns.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

It’s unclear what led to Duncan throwing the grease. He and his mother testified that Duncan suffers from mental health and substance abuse issues.

‘Pray for Jeremy:’ Family of baseball player in critical condition speaks on support for their son

©2023 Cox Media Group