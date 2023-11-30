3 injured when school bus, truck collide, spilling logs across Georgia highway

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says a log truck and a Troup County school bus were involved in a crash on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Point Road and Pegasus Parkway.

Photos from the scene show the log truck overturned and logs spilled across the intersection.

They also show the school bus with a major dent on the passenger side and crashed up an embankment into the woods.

Deputies say three people suffered minor injuries. It’s unclear who those three people are or which vehicle they were in.

It’s unclear if there were any students on the bus at the time of the crash.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Troup County School System for more details, but has not heard back.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

