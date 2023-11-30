3 students overdose on fentanyl at same Gwinnett County high school, officials say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — School leaders are vowing to prevent more overdoses at a local high school after three students were exposed to fentanyl.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at Berkmar High School where three girls overdosed on fentanyl. All three girls survived -- likely due to the Narcan that was just put in Gwinnett high schools this year.

Administrators said none of the girls knew they were consuming fentanyl and that they all took the drugs off-campus but had delayed reactions on-campus.

Administrators say the overdoses are alarming.

“Two months ago is the first time I’ve seen an overdose in the 26 years in my profession,” Principal Durrant Williams said. “They’re experimenting, and they’re experimenting with things that are fairly lethal.”

One of the students who overdosed used a vape pen and two others used pills, administrators said.

