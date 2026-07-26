Braves legend Andruw Jones inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Atlanta Braves legend Andruw Jones has been officially inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

After nine years on the ballot, Jones was elected to the Hall of Fame in January. The induction ceremony took place on Sunday.

Jones is the eighth member of the iconic 1990s Braves team to be added to become a Hall of Famer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He’s the 12th player to have the Braves’ “A” represented on his Hall of Fame plaque.

During his speech at the ceremony, he thanked his parents, including his father who passed away 10 years ago, his wife and kids and everyone else who helped him along the way.

He also took a moment to share his gratitude for Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox, who passed away in May.

RELATED STORIES:

Before the induction ceremony, Jones said his fondest baseball memory came when he was young.

“Just getting that call to make it to the major leagues in ’96. Getting on that plane, flying into Philadelphia and walking into the clubhouse and seeing all these guys that you watch on TV who won the World Series in ‘95 and trying to win another one in ’96,” he said. “That was the best moment of my career, to be honest with you.”

The five-time All Star and 10-time Golden Glove winner spent more than 10 years with the Braves from 1996 to 2007.

In the 1996 World Series opener at Yankee Stadium, at 19 years, 5 months, Jones became the youngest player to homer in a Series game, beating Mickey Mantle’s old mark by 18 months. He still holds the record.

He is the first player from Curaçao to be inducted.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group