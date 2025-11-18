Baseball Hall of Fame: These former Braves players are on the ballot for 2026

ATLANTA — The Baseball Writers Association of America unveiled the 2026 Baseball Hall of Fame on Monday and a few Atlanta Braves players will try to make it to Cooperstown.

Andruw Jones returns to the ballot for his ninth year on the ballot. Last year, he finished with 66.2% of the 75% needed to get elected. He will only have two more attempts to make the hall on the BBWAA ballot or it will be up to the Era Committees.

Former Braves outfielders Matt Kemp and Nick Markakis are among the 12 newcomers to the ballot. Pitcher Cole Hamels is also on the ballot for the first time. He only played one game in a Braves uniform in the shortened 2020 season.

The 2026 Hall of Fame class will be unveiled on Jan. 20.

Here are the nominees:

Bobby Abreu

Carlos Beltran

Ryan Braun

Mark Buehrle

Shin-Soo Choo

Edwin Encarnacion

Gio Gonzalez

Alex Gordon

Cole Hamels

Felix Hernandez

Torii Hunter

Andruw Jones

Matt Kemp

Howie Kendrick

Nick Markakis

Daniel Murphy

Dustin Pedroia

Hunter Pence

Andy Pettitte

Rick Porcello

Manny Ramirez

Alex Rodriguez

Francisco Rodriguez

Jimmy Rollins

Chase Utley

Omar Vizquel

David Wright

