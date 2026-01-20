Braves legend Andruw Jones joining the Baseball Hall of Fame

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves legend Andruw Jones has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced the 2026 class being inducted to the shrine in Cooperstown, New York on Tuesday evening.

As of Monday evening, Jones had been picked on 83% of the 223 ballots revealed early, which is well over the required 75%.

Jones was on the ballot for the ninth of a maximum 10 times. He received just 7.3% in his first appearance in 2018 — his 31 ballots were just over the 22 needed to remain eligible for future BBWAA votes. He didn’t get half the total until receiving 58.1% in 2023, then increased to 61.6% and 66.2%, falling 35 votes short in 2025.

Jones and his fellow electees will be inducted on July 26.

The five-time All Star and 10-time Golden Glove winner spent more than 10 years with the Braves from 1996 to 2007.

In the 1996 World Series opener at Yankee Stadium, at 19 years, 5 months, Jones became the youngest player to homer in a Series game, beating Mickey Mantle’s old mark by 18 months. He still holds the record.

His .254 batting average is the second-lowest for a position player voted into the Hall of Fame. But throughout his 17 seasons, he hit 434 homers, 1,289 RBIs and had 152 stolen bases.

Former Braves outfielders Matt Kemp and Nick Markakis were on the ballot for the first time. Pitcher Cole Hamels, who played just one game in a Braves uniform during the shortened 2020 season, also made his first appearance on the ballot.

