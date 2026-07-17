Atlanta airport celebrates new Braves All-Star with gate display

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The world’s busiest airport is adding more than flights. It’s adding history.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer talked one-on-one with Braves Hall of Famer Andruw Jones, who now calls Atlanta home as he celebrates a new gate with his name on it.

“We love Andrew, love what he means to be Atlanta Braves, and so for Delta to come here and celebrate him the way that we celebrate him is fantastic,” said Derek Schiller, president of the Atlanta Braves.

Passengers walking to Gate A 25 will see more than the gate number. The entryway will have a mini-tribute celebrating Braves outfielder Andruw Jones and his Hall of Fame career in Atlanta.

“I played this because I love it,” Jones said. “I played the game because I wanted to be good at it. I wanted the game, to win the championship. By playing a long time and putting good numbers, Hall of Fame started getting mentioned, but I’m just happy to be part of it. It’s an elite group.”

For Jones, whose Hall of Fame recognition cemented his place in the record books, having his name on a gate at the city’s global front door means so much

He is already looking ahead to hopefully leaving out of this gate with his friends and family to Cooperstown, New York, for the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

“I’m just happy to be part of it,” Jones said. “It’s an elite group. It is a hard Hall of Fame to be in it. There are so many guys that you look back and you think they should be in there, too. It’s just a great honor, and I can’t wait to go in next Sunday and have my family there.”

Delta officials told Greer they will work on ways for Jones to fly out next week to Cooperstown from his new Gate A 25.

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