‘The Bert Show’ ends: Atlanta radio legend turns off the mic

ATLANTA — An iconic Atlanta radio host has hung his headphones and turned off his microphone.

Bert Weiss concluded his 25-year run of “The Bert Show” on Friday, marking the end of an era.

Weiss, known for his humor and community contributions, signed off to focus on his family and personal life.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The final broadcast featured a surprise visit from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who honored Weiss with a proclamation recognizing his impact on the city.

“For 25 years, your voice has been a defining presence in our city,” Mayor Dickens. “I am proud to join the people of our city in celebrating your outstanding career and legacy.”

Weiss has been inducted into the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame, a testament to his influence and success in the radio industry.

His nonprofit, Bert’s Big Adventure, has been a significant part of his legacy, providing all-expenses-paid trips to Disney World for children with chronic or terminal illnesses and their families.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I have been experiencing definitely two emotions at the same time for the like, the last week. Both joy and a lot of sadness,” he said. “I know I’m ready, but it’s scary out there.”

He added that the radio business has changed over the last two decades.

“Radio is very much not broadcasted anymore. It’s very narrow casted,” he explained.

As Weiss steps away from the microphone, he plans to enjoy a more relaxed lifestyle, including walks on the beach without an alarm clock, and focus on his podcasting business.

“I’m just ready not to perform,” he said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group