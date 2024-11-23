Beloved brewery on Atlanta’s westside shutting its doors

ATLANTA — A brewery in northwest Atlanta has announced that this weekend will be its last.

Steady Hand Beer Co., which is located on Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW, announced on Friday afternoon that they will be permanently closing their doors on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The beloved brewery opened on Atlanta’s westside nearly six years ago.

“From the beginning, we sought to create a welcoming space for beer enthusiasts, music lovers, and neighbors to come together, and you made that a reality,” owners wrote on Facebook.

Owners didn’t comment on what led to the decision to close its doors.

But Steady Hand isn’t the only metro Atlanta brewery that has faced the decision to close.

TRENDING STORIES:

Last week, Channel 2 Action News told you about a brewery in north Georgia, Oconee Brewing Company, doing everything it can to stay open, despite being more than $1 million in debt.

And earlier this year, Channel 2′s Michael Doudna reported on a Sandy Springs brewery, Pontoon Brewing, having to close because of a law they described as “prohibition-era” stopping them from selling their products directly to retailers.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group