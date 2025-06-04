‘Awesome’ father of 3 died while trying to stop truck break-in; police searching for suspects

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in finding the people who shot at a man trying to stop them from breaking into his truck.

Javon Brown died in January after spotting a group of men trying to break into his brand-new truck early one morning.

After he told them to leave, police say the men started firing at him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brown wasn’t shot, but police say he walked back into the house, said “I’m sorry” to his wife, and collapsed. He later died from a medical emergency.

Channel 2’s Cory James was there as his wife, Tasha Brown, and daughter spoke at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

“My husband worked seven days a week. He was a pipe fitter,” Tasha Brown said. “He was a provider, he was an awesome husband, an awesome father, and that’s how I want him to be remembered. He was just a good, upstanding member of our community.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Tasha Brown said her youngest son, who is just 6, doesn’t fully understand what he’s lost.

“These people, they robbed me of my husband and they robbed my sons of a father,” she said.

Police say that, when arrested, the district attorney’s office says the suspects may be charged with murder.

Anyone who knows anything that could assist investigators should call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group