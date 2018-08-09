  • Authorities ID man riding scooter who died in crash involving officer

    ATLANTA - Georgia State Patrol has identified a man who was killed while riding a scooter in Atlanta.

    The rider was identified as Marvin King, 59, of Atlanta.

    He was not wearing a helmet, according to troopers. 

    The accident happened in the intersection of Newcastle Street and Washington Place around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

    The Department of Public Safety told Channel 2 Action News the motorized scooter rider was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

    Officials said Officer Ryan Chandler, 24, was left uninjured but was also taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

    An investigation showed Chandler ran through a stop sign without using emergency equipment.

    Charges are pending the completion of the investigation, which remains ongoing.

