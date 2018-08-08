  • Man killed in crash with Atlanta police officer in patrol car, officials say

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A moped driver is dead after an accident involving an Atlanta police officer in a marked patrol car, police say.

    The accident happened on Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. Wednesday afternoon. A witness said speed may have been a factor in the crash.

    We are working to learn more details about this developing story.

