Man killed in crash with Atlanta police officer in patrol car, officials say

ATLANTA - A moped driver is dead after an accident involving an Atlanta police officer in a marked patrol car, police say.
The accident happened on Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. Wednesday afternoon. A witness said speed may have been a factor in the crash.
We are working to learn more details about this developing story.
