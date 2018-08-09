Man shot to death after leaving community event, investigation underway

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A young man was shot and killed in DeKalb County after leaving a community event meant for parents and their children at Coan Park over the weekend.
Stephon Morton's family, friends, former teachers and principal gathered at South Atlanta High School on Wednesday evening to remember a life cut too short.
Family members told Channel 2 Action News shortly after the 24-year-old left the event with friends, he and another man got into an altercation. They said after words were exchanged, Morton tried to get away before he was shot in the back.
His friends rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital.
