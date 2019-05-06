Attention Kroger customers! Duo accused of stealing info from 100+ people

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Kroger customers may want to check their bank or credit card statements after deputies say a clerk stole personal information from at least 100 customers.
Investigators have arrested a now-former employee but they say she didn't act alone.
Deputies gave Channel 2's Audrey Washington surveillance video of the man they say worked with the woman to scam the customers.
What happened when we stopped by the woman's home and the action deputies want YOU to take, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
