0 Atlanta's 4th of July celebration moves to new venue

ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta is taking its annual fireworks show on the road.

Because of construction in Centennial Olympic Park, the celebration has been moved.

For many area families, the park and the Fourth of July go hand-in-hand.

"We've watched the fireworks when it was at Underground Atlanta, when they moved over here, at Macy's … so we've been big fans of the Atlanta fireworks show,” Jackie Barrett said.

But part of the park is currently closed for remodeling.

"Back in July of last year, we started construction on phase 1. We completed it and are currently working on phase 2. So, with that construction work, that's keeping us from having the Fourth of July celebration,” the Georgia World Congress Center’s Jeff Oden said.

So, this year’s event has been moved to nearby International Plaza.

On Monday, crews were assembling the concert stage.

To get to Wednesday’s celebration, officials suggest using MARTA.

"If you do decide to drive down here, it's going to be a little congested around this footprint. So, come early,” GWCC police Chief Paul Guerrucci said.

Next year, the event will return to the new and improved park.

But residents Channel 2 Action News talked to say they’re looking forward to this one-time change of venue.

"It will give people a chance to go to the fireworks show, but also view the new stadium. Everybody hasn't been to it, and it's beautiful,” Gary Thornton said.

"It's a great experience for families and children. It's part of our lifetime memories, and part of what makes Atlanta, Atlanta,” Jackie Barrett said.

